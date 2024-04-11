New Zealand Eta For German, Austrian And US Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR GERMAN CITIZENS

Before traveling to New Zealand, you need to obtain a visa. German individuals have the option to request a visa exemption electronically via the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). It permits eligible travelers from more than 190 nations, such as Germany, to travel to New Zealand for tourism, work, or layover reasons. German citizens must obtain a NZeTA in order to travel to New Zealand. Those holding the NZeTA are not required to obtain a visa for their New Zealand visit. To enter New Zealand visa-free, German citizens must fulfill specific essential criteria for the New Zealand eTA. In 2019, a program was started to eliminate the need for visas. Its name is the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, or New Zealand eTA. Once obtained, the New Zealand eTA allows Germans to travel to New Zealand multiple times without needing a visa for up to two years. German visitors who have a NZeTA can stay for up to 30 days per visit. To improve security and safety, the New Zealand Visa Waiver Scheme was implemented. The New Zealand eTA for German citizens grants visa-free access to the country for stays of up to 3 months. The New Zealand eTA is also electronically linked to the German passport. Citizens from Germany must apply for a visa before entering New Zealand if they plan to stay in New Zealand for more than 3 months. The NZeTA application for Germans is quick and easy to fill out online. The authorization process is quick, easy and should take less than 30 minutes for most applicants.







New Zealand eTA Requirements for German Citizens



A valid German passport – The traveler's passport needs to have a validity of at least 3 months after the trip to New Zealand. The approved eTA will be electronically linked to this document.

A valid payment method – To complete and submit the New Zealand eTA application, travelers will need to pay the application fee and NZ International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy fee (already included in the total cost). This can be done using a valid debit or credit card.

A valid email address – Finally, all travelers are required to enter a valid email address on their application. This is to receive notifications regarding the New Zealand eTA and a copy of the authorization once approved. A recent photograph of the German applicant.

NEW ZEALAND VISIT WITH CRIMINAL RECORD

Travellers who have a history of criminal offenses may be uncertain about their eligibility for a New Zealand eTA or visa. Even though New Zealand has strict character standards, possessing a previous criminal record does not necessarily bar someone from entering the country. People who are not from New Zealand and wish to travel to the country must possess a positive moral standing. Individuals with a history of criminal activity or providing inaccurate information are typically not granted a visa unless they are given a waiver for their character. Unsubstantiated accusations and court cases are not enough to prove someone's negative traits. Visa applicants must reveal if they are under investigation by a law enforcement agency in any country or have a past criminal record. In the case of character waivers, each application is examined on its own merits, taking into account factors such as the nature of an offense, the number of offenses, and the time since the occurrence or events occurred. A special instruction (under section 17 of the Immigration Act 2009 (the Act)) provides for exceptions to be made in the case of an“excluded person” who is not eligible for a visa, entrance authorization, or visa waiver under sections 15 or 16 of the Act. Excluded persons include:



A person who has been sentenced to a prison sentence for a term of 5 years or more at any time.

A person who at any time within the preceding 10 years has been sentenced to a prison sentence of 12 months or more.

A person who has been removed or deported from New Zealand and is subject to a period of prohibition.

A person who is excluded from New Zealand under any enactment. A person who at any time has been removed, excluded, or deported from another country.

Anyone who the Minister of Immigration has reason to believe is, or is likely to be, a threat or risk to security, public order or the public interest.

Anyone who the Minister has reason to believe is likely to commit an offence in New Zealand punishable by imprisonment. Any person who is a member of a terrorist entity designated under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR US CITIZENS

If you are a citizen of the United States planning a trip to New Zealand, make sure to obtain a travel permit. Around 190 countries, including the United States, are eligible for the New Zealand eTA. Getting a New Zealand eTA is fast and easy for Americans. Introduced in 2019, the New Zealand eTA for Americans, known as the“NZeTA,” allows eligible individuals to travel to New Zealand for purposes such as transit, tourism, or business. American residents intending to visit New Zealand for a brief time must possess an eTA linked to their passport. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years from the date it is issued. US citizens can stay in New Zealand for up to 3 months at a time with their eTA. As the New Zealand eTA is a multiple entry eVisa waiver, holders can visit New Zealand multiple times within the two-year period of validity. To apply for a New Zealand ETA from the United States, US citizens must complete a short online application form that asks for the traveler's personal and passport information. Once approved, US citizens will receive a copy of their New Zealand eTA to the email address provided in the application form.

Documents Required for US Citizens



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR AUSTRIAN CITIZENS

People from 190 countries do not need a visa to go to New Zealand, but they must request a New Zealand ETA. The NZeTA program started in July 2019, allowing qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without having to go through the complex visa application procedure at an embassy. The New Zealand ETA allows for multiple short stays and is valid for two years. In order to receive a New Zealand ETA approval through email, applicants must also make a payment for a processing fee known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Individuals planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time for work or study purposes should seek further information from the nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. The good news is that applying for an ETA is simple and can be completed online in a matter of minutes.

DOCUMENT REQUIREMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF AUSTRIAN



A valid Passport valid for at least three months after leaving New Zealand

A Complete eTA New Zealand's application form.

Proof of the journey's intent.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the NZeTA fees. A valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.