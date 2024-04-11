(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Garabagh, which has been under Armenian occupation for more than30 years, has been a source of private business not only forordinary Armenian residents, but also for Armenian millionaires is one of the cities that has become a private recreationcenter for Armenians. The large number of weapons and ammunitionfound there so far makes it clear once again what the main goalwas.
Footage of the cognac factory of Armenian oligarchs in the cityof Khankendi has circulated. The footage that was shown on theAzerbaijani State television channel AzTV program called“Our wordis our signature!” spilled the bean about the real nature of theArmenian occupation and building a huge arsenal in the town.
Obviously, one of the shareholders of the cognac factory wasArayik Harutyunyan, the former so-called“president” of theseparatists, who is currently imprisoned in Baku. Armenians, usingthe natural benefits of Azerbaijan, produced various products,including cognac, and presented it to the world as their brand.
In addition, Azerbaijani lands, especially Khankendi, wereillegally exploited as a recreation camp for Armenian millionaires speculators who built themselves villas and sold the country'snatural resources abroad and got rich are paying the price of theircrimes today.
