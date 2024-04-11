Fire Broke Out After Strike On Power Facility In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian terrorists attacked one of the energy facilities in Kyiv region. Firefighters continue to extinguish the fire that resulted from the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian terrorists attacked one of the energy facilities in the region. Currently, firefighters continue to extinguish the fir that arose as a result of the attack. At the moment, it is partially extinguished," Kravchenko wrote.

He emphasized that none of the region's residents were injured.

According to him, all services are working in an enhanced mode, with the maximum amount of equipment involved.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration noted that power engineers and all services responded promptly to the consequences, reconnected the grid, so that all residents of Kyiv region now have electricity.

Ukrenergo: Energy objects in five regions damaged in Russia's overnight attack

In addition, Kravchenko said that water supply and sewerage in the affected community have been restored.

No other residential or critical infrastructure in the region was damaged.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack continues.

As Ukrinform reported, air defense destroyed 57 air targets at night and in the morning of April 11: 18 missiles and 39 attack drones.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian air defense was working on enemy drones in the Kyiv region.