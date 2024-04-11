Spain: Recognizing Palestinian State Makes Way For Peace In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, April 11 (KUNA) -- Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, affirmed that recognizing the state of Palestine is the way towards peace in the Middle East.

In an interview with a local radio station, Minister Albares mentioned that if no solution was provided for the six million Palestinian refugees with the right to return, there will be no peace in the Middle East.

The Spanish top diplomat clarified that they are currently looking into when best to declare the recognition of a Palestinian state along with European partners, and added that as the situation is critical and the announcement can no longer be delayed.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that Spanish Consul General in Jerusalem is serving as Spain's ambassador to Palestinian authority.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had announced yesterday that Spain is ready to recognize state of Palestine, adding that this could take place within first half of this current year. (end)

