Army, JHCO Dispatch 100-Truck Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra)-- A fresh relief convoy consisting of 100 trucks filled with different supplies departed for the Gaza Strip's population on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr.In order to prepare for the delivery of supplies to the Gaza Strip, a fifty trucks will pass through the King Hussein Bridge and an additional fifty trucks through the Sheikh Hussein Bridge, which is the northern crossing.Foodstuffs like flour and ready-to-eat food were included in the convoy, which was made possible by the combined efforts and kind donations of the World Food Programme (WFP), Tharid Waqf, Qatar Red Crescent, the French Embassy, and others who showed their unwavering solidarity with the people of Gaza during these trying times.The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization Secretary-General Hussein Shibli stressed that In order to guarantee that relief reaches the needy in the best possible way, the donations will be distributed in collaboration with partner associations and organizations operating in Gaza.He emphasized that the convoy's delivery brings the overall number of trucks sent to Gaza to 887.