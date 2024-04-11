Data Center Equipment Market To Reach USD 242.9 Billion By 2032 | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The data center equipment market size is valued at USD 65.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 242.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Rise in the use of edge computing has propelled the data center equipment industry.

The evolution of edge computing trends has significantly impacted the data center ecosystem and continues to shape industry developments. Collaborations between IoT and edge computing partners are addressing critical issues and unlocking the potential of data analytics. Challenges such as network latency and the demand for real-time insights have led to the rise of multi-location data hybrid architectures. The increasing demand for edge computing capabilities has also prompted multinational organizations to invest in AI-powered edge solutions. Consequently, these trends are expected to generate numerous opportunities for data center vendors, augmenting the data center equipment market share in the foreseeable future.

The adoption of 5G technologies is poised to foster synergy and bridge technological gaps in edge computing. It addresses the complexities associated with the growing number of digital devices and enhances the overall network structure. Furthermore, the proliferation of SMART technology has fueled the integration of wireless sensors for SMART homes and offices, thus driving the need for 5G technology deployment. Overall, this surge in emerging technologies and their adoption has propelled the growth of the data center equipment market.

Segmentation Overview:

The data center equipment market has been segmented into IT infrastructure, application, and region.

BFSI and Healthcare lead the global market for the center equipment industry.

The data center equipment market has been segmented based on applications such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, energy, and government & defense. BFSI and healthcare are leading application segments and are projected to retain a dominant position in the following years.

Networking Equipment has maintained a leading share in the past few years.

The data center equipment market segmentation comprises networking equipment, storage, servers, and others. Networking equipment was dominant and continues to retain a leading position. High demand for hardware such as routers, switches, Wi-Fi devices, and desktops will remain vital for the segment's leading share.

Data Center Equipment Market Report Highlights:

The data center equipment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 15.7% by 2032.

The growing need for digital resources propels the data center equipment industries.

North America is a leading region in terms of data center equipment demand. Technological adoption and an inclination towards digitalization are expected to fuel the market.

Some prominent players in the data center equipment market report include Ascenty, ABB, Acer Inc, Fujitsu, Dell, Equinix, Cisco Systems Inc. Gensler, HP Inc., and Hitachi.

