Theratechnologies To Present At The 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference


4/11/2024 7:45:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the“Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that the Company's President and CEO, Paul Lévesque will be presenting at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which is taking place April 16-17 in Toronto, Canada.

Presentation Details:
Date/Time: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET
Room: 104A
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Members of the Theratechnologies management team will also be taking meetings throughout the conference. Further information on the conference, including registration details can be found here .

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
...
1-438-315-6608

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
...
1-514-336-7800


