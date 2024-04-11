Theratechnologies To Present At The 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the“Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that the Company's President and CEO, Paul Lévesque will be presenting at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which is taking place April 16-17 in Toronto, Canada.



Presentation Details: Date/Time: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET Room: 104A Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Members of the Theratechnologies management team will also be taking meetings throughout the conference. Further information on the conference, including registration details can be found here .

