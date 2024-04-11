Theratechnologies To Present At The 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the“Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that the Company's President and CEO, Paul Lévesque will be presenting at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which is taking place April 16-17 in Toronto, Canada.
| Presentation Details:
| Date/Time:
| Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET
| Room:
| 104A
| Location:
| Metro Toronto Convention Centre
|
|
Members of the Theratechnologies management team will also be taking meetings throughout the conference. Further information on the conference, including registration details can be found here .
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at
Contacts:
Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
...
1-438-315-6608
Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
...
1-514-336-7800
