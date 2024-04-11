UV Curing System Market To Reach USD 18.9 Billion By 2032, Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The UV curing system market size was valued at USD 4.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

UV curing systems are widely used across healthcare systems for their efficiency and versatility.

UV curing systems technologies have found extensive application in the healthcare sector, particularly in medical equipment, where their advantages are particularly notable. UV curing ensures patient safety and contributes significantly to environmental preservation by emitting no harmful solvents and consuming low power. In medical equipment manufacturing, UV curing systems are widely used to produce cannulas, syringes, and oxygen masks.

Reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions has led to the widespread adoption of UV cured coating systems across various sectors, including furniture, healthcare, automotive, and electronics. UV curing also significantly reduces VOC emissions associated with coatings, printing inks, and adhesives in other industries. Consequently, the increasing demand for UV LED-based curing systems across diverse sectors is a significant market driver.

UV curing systems are predominantly used for coating, bonding, and printing applications, with significant usage in printing, healthcare, and automotive industries. UV LED curing, in particular, is widely utilized in graphics applications, including digital inkjet printing, screen printing, sheetfed offset printing, and flexo printing. This trend is fueled by the ease of retrofitting conventional presses with UV LED technology, which minimizes downtime and training requirements. Additionally, UV LED curing provides the flexibility to operate with or without UV LED, further enhancing its appeal in the industry.

Segmentation Overview:

The UV curing system market has been segmented into technology, application, end-use, and region.

Industrial & Machinery led the end-use segment for UV curing systems in 2023.

Based on end-use, the market is further segmented into life science and medical, consumer electronics, industrial and machinery, semiconductor, automotive, aerospace and defense, marine, energy, construction, and others. Industrial & Machinery accounted for a significant market share in 2023 and is expected to hold a dominant position in the forecast period owing to benefits including faster curing times, improved print quality, enhanced color vibrancy, and the ability to print on a variety of substrates.

Printing accounted for a leading position in 2023 and is projected to attain a significant position in the following years.

Based on application, the market is further bifurcated into printing, bonding and assembling, coating and finishing, and others. Printing experienced significant growth in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, attributed to UV LEDs employing them for tasks such as curing UV-sensitive inks, coatings, and adhesives.

UV Curing System Market Report Highlights:

The UV curing system market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2032.

An increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient curing solutions drives market growth.

The global UV Curing System market share remains dominated by Asia Pacific. The region accounts for a substantial revenue share owing to the adoption of UV-curable adhesives in China's packaging industry, which is experiencing rapid growth, primarily due to their superior qualities compared to conventional adhesive systems.

Some prominent players in the UV curing system market report include Baldwin Technology, Dymax, Nordson, Excelitas Technologies, Heraeus, Phoseon Technology, Hönle, DELO, IST Metz, American Ultraviolet, Hanovia, Omron Corporation, Miltec UV, Kyocera Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

