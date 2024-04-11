Global Barbeque Grill Market Size To Exceed USD 8.15 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Barbeque Grill Market Size was Valued at USD 5.10 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Barbeque Grill Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 8.15 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Newell Brand Inc., Spectrum Brands, Inc., The Middleby Corporation, W.C. Bradley Co., Traeger Grills, LANDMANN, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Transform Holdco LLC, Empire Comfort Systems, RH Peterson Co., and key companies.

New York, United States, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Barbeque Grill Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.10 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.15 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the projected period.





A barbecue grill cooks food directly by applying heat from below. There are three types of grills like gas, charcoal, and electric. The growing trend of cooking out on holidays and weekends is driving the market forward. Exciting features such as a portable gas grill, heavy-duty grates, electronic igniter, LED-light control, and fuel valves, among others, contribute to increased customer base. This market is experiencing increased demand owing to its ease of availability and low prices, as well as increased efficiency. The growing popularity of home cooking as a hobby and leisure activity is driving this market. These grills are becoming increasingly popular in fast food restaurants and non-vegetarian cafes. The growing awareness of the benefits of eating grilled food is driving the barbeque grill market forward. Grilled food contains little fat, retains nutrients, and can be used to cook lean meat. The thriving food and beverage industry in emerging economies is driving barbeque grill sales in restaurants, street food stands, roadside cafes, and hotels, resulting in increased market growth. Furthermore, with increased availability, more people are trying barbecue-style foods. Barbecue grills are ideal for home cooking, house parties, events, weddings, and a variety of other occasions because they are easily customizable and versatile. However, the low volume of cooking and high maintenance costs may limit market growth during the forecast period.

By Type (Gas, Charcoal, Electric), By End User (Household, Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The gas segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global barbeque grill market during the forecast period .

Based on the type, the global barbeque grill market is categorized into gas, charcoal, and electric. Among these, the gas segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global barbeque grill market during the forecast period. Gas grills are constructed with either propane or natural gas. They are well-known for their quick ignition and precise temperature regulation, making them convenient and easy to operate. Customers who prioritize efficiency and convenience in outdoor cooking prefer gas grills.

The commercial segment is expected to hold a significant share of the barbeque grill market during the forecast period .

Based on the end-user, the global barbeque grill market is categorized into household and commercial. Among these, the commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global barbeque grill market during the forecast period. Restaurants, food joints, catering services, and other food establishments that require grilling equipment fall into the commercial segment. Many restaurants and food service establishments include grilling on their menus to provide customers with more choices for grilled foods. Commercial grills are typically larger and have a higher cooking capacity.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global barbeque grill market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global barbeque grill market over the forecast period. Consumers in countries such as the United States and Canada prefer barbecue food for special occasions. Barbecue grills are commonly used in these countries. A large consumer base in the United States and Canada enjoys barbeque grilling on weekends, especially in the summer. As a result, sales of appliances, grill accessories, fuel, and stoves in these countries are expected to increase during the forecast period to meet increased regional demand. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Market growth has been driven by rising street food consumption and the popularity of barbeque grills in countries such as India, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, China, Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Major vendors in the global barbeque grill market are Newell Brand Inc., Spectrum Brands, Inc., The Middleby Corporation, W.C. Bradley Co., Traeger Grills, LANDMANN, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Transform Holdco LLC, Empire Comfort Systems, RH Peterson Co., and among others.

Recent Development

In January 2023 , Weber Inc. has launched a new LUMIN electric grill aimed at consumers with limited outdoor space and environmentally conscious preferences. The newly released product can reach temperatures of over 600°F/315°C in 15 minutes.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global barbeque grill market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Barbeque Grill Market, By Type



Gas

Charcoal Electric

Global Barbeque Grill Market, By End-User



Household Commercial

Global Barbeque Grill Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

