Sania Therapeutics To Present At The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

LONDON, UK & NEW YORK, USA – 11 April 2024, Sania Therapeutics (the“Company”), focused on developing targeted genetic medicines for prevalent disorders today announces that it will be presenting three posters at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place from 7-11 May 2024 in Baltimore, MD. Further details are below.
Title: Generating human-evolved, cell-type-specific AAV capsids for targeted gene delivery
Session Date/Time: 5/8/2024 12:00:00 PM
Session Title: Wednesday Posters: AAV Vectors - Capsid Engineering
Location: Exhibit Hall
Abstract Number: 503
Title: Titratable control of neuronal activity using precision genetic neuromodulation
Session Date/Time: 5/10/2024 12:00:00 PM
Session Title: Friday Posters: Neurologic Diseases
Location: Exhibit Hall
Abstract Number: 1606
Title: A low dose, targeted, and controllable gene therapy for the treatment of spasticity
Session Date/Time: 5/9/2024 12:00:00 PM
Session Title: Thursday Posters: Neurologic Diseases
Location: Exhibit Hall
Abstract Number: 1140
Abstracts details will be shared in due course and the posters will be made available on Sania's website following their presentation.
About Sania Therapeutics
Sania Therapeutics is a ground-breaking biotechnology company pioneering new approaches for targeted and controllable gene therapies to access prevalent disorders. Sania's approach harnesses neural circuits as a gateway to disease states. Their research and development is centred around a human-first approach to ultimately build more translatable, safer and cost-effective AAV gene therapies capable of treating millions of patients. Sania is based in London, UK. For more information visit .
