Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Thunder, Rain, Strong Wind For Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Thundery rain associated with strong wind is predicted for this weekend, starting Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Qatar Meteorology Department stated this in its weekend weather forecast.

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain accompanied by thunder on Thursday, while on Friday, there will be thundery rain with strong wind and high sea at first offshore. There will be a chance of scattered rain until afternoon.

The department has not issued a warning for Saturday, which will see moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds.

The Northwesterly-Northeasterly wind will be 5-15KT, gusting to 25 KT at times on all three days.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4ft rises to 8ft with thundery rain on Thursday, while it will be 3-6ft rising to 10ft on Friday and 2-4ft rising to 6ft on Saturday.