Delhi Capitals Welcomes Encalm Hospitality Partner For IPL 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 2024: Encalm, a leader in travel and airport hospitality is thrilled to announce its partnership with Delhi Capitals as the hospitality partner for the much-anticipated IPL 2024 season. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for Encalm as it continues to expand its footprint in the world of sports and community engagement.



Encalm Hospitality's partnership with Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2024 season marks an exciting chapter in both companies' journeys. As Encalm further expands its presence into the realm of sports, this collaboration underscores its commitment to fostering community engagement and delivering unparalleled experiences. With exclusive branding opportunities and a shared passion for cricket, Encalm and Delhi Capitals are poised to create unforgettable moments for fans and further elevate the excitement surrounding the IPL.



Talking about the partnership, Mr Vikas Sharma, the CEO of Encalm Hospitality says, "As a lifelong cricket enthusiast, the sport embodies more than mere competition - it's a fervent passion fostering camaraderie and excitement. Partnering with Delhi Capitals underscores my enduring dedication to cricket and its profound community impact. Through Encalm Hospitality's alliance with this dynamic IPL team, we embrace cricket's essence, engaging with fans authentically and enriching the sport's vibrant legacy. I am thrilled by the potential of this partnership and eager to translate my cricket fervour into unforgettable fan experiences, both on and off the field."



Together, they look forward to a successful season filled with thrilling matches and memorable experiences for cricket enthusiasts everywhere.





About Encalm Hospitality



Built on the grounds of providing delightful airport experiences, the name 'Encalm Hospitality Private Limited' has become synonymous with exceptional hospitality and top-of-the-line services right from 'Atithya' to the Encalm Lounges and Spa. With a presence in all three terminals of the Delhi Airport, Encalm Lounges and are also present in other prominent airports across the country such as Hyderabad and Goa. Since their inception in 2021, the company has redefined the definitions of service, luxury and hospitality - integral elements to a 360Â° elevated airport experience. The company also provides a range of assisted services as well as non-aviation chores such as assistance service, buggy services, porter assistance, wellness spa and more. The bespoke nature of Encalm's offerings with their beautifully carved lounges & Spa along with the personalization of 'Atithya' Meet & Greet - built on the notion of 'Atithi Daivo Bhava' which translates to 'Guests are equivalent to the almighty' further adds weightage to their endeavours - to elevate airport experiences to a whole new level, backed by the Encalm ecosystem.



Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Sinduja Agarwal

Email :...