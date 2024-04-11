Global South Vocal At UN On Inadmissibility Of Big Countries Redrawing Borders - U.S. Deputy Representative Price

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Countries of the Global South are among the most ardent defenders of international law and UN Charter as they inherently feel the threat of borders being redrawn by force.



That's according to U.S. Deputy Representative in the UN Ned Price, who spoke at the International Mayors Summit in Chisinau, Moldova, on April 11, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.



“Countries around the world recognized the brutality, the atrociousness of what Russia is doing to Ukraine. We've seen that over the course of the two plus years and when it comes to not only the Global South but the broad cross-section of countries, the votes that we've seen in the United Nations, 143 countries, standing up for the principles of the U.N Charter itself, the very principle that a big country like Russia cannot bully a smaller country like Ukraine, that borders can't be erased, that the use of force is unacceptable,” Price said.



There are countries in the Global South that feel this threat inherently, Price stressed, because of their own history.



“Some of the biggest defenders of the UN Charter and international law are countries in the Global South because they know these principles instinctively, the idea that big countries can't dictate the rules, that the rules apply to everyone, that borders can't be redrawn. The Global South feels this. They know this. And we've heard that very clearly from the Global South as well,” Price said.

