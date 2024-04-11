US Diplomacy In Active Conversation With Congress On Ukraine Aid - Price

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Department of State has been in an active conversation with U.S. Congress as regards the need to approve further assistance to Ukraine.

That's according to Ned Price, U.S. Deputy Representative to the UN, who attended the International Mayors Summit in Chisinau, Moldova, on April 11, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are acutely attuned to the continuing need to stand with Ukraine, not only rhetorically, but also with real resources. And so for many months now we've been engaged in a very active conversation with Congress and that conversation is ongoing,” said Price.

“But we've been hearing from Congress day in and day out, from Democrats and from Republicans, that they support continued solidarity with Ukraine,” the diplomat added.

Global South vocal at UN on inadmissibility of big countries redrawing borders - U.S. Deputy Representative Price

“I know that it has the overwhelming support of the American people, the overwhelming bipartisan support of members of Congress, the American people, the United States Congress, certainly this administration understands the imperative of continuing to stand with Ukraine,” said Price.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Canada has increased its support to Ukraine amid delays in the approval of a new aid package by the U.S. Congress, according to Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.