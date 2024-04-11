Death Toll From Missile Attack In Odesa Region Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed by rocket attacks on the evening of April 10 in Odesa region has increased to five.

According to Ukrinform, the Prosecutor General's Office reported this in a message on Telegram .

"Today, a man who was seriously injured died in the hospital," the statement reads.

Number of injured due to Russian attack inregion rises to 14

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army launched ballistic missiles at Odesa region on the evening of April 10. Four people were kille , including a 10-year-old child. Among the 14 people injured in the Russian missile strike on Odesa region is a four-year-old child who sustained shrapnel wounds and contusion, and four more people are in serious condition and fighting for their lives.