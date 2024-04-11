Azerbaijan Extradites Criminal Cell Leader To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With collaboration from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ofKazakhstan, employees of the Prosecutor General's Office and theFinancial Monitoring Agency successfully extradited a suspect fromAzerbaijan for criminal prosecution, specifically for the creationand leadership of an organized criminal group ,Azernews reports via the General Prosecutor's Office ofKazakhstan.

Between 2016 and 2018, the suspect took over direct leadershipof a criminal cell that smuggled consumer items into Kazakhstanwhile also dodging customs and taxes. This cost the Kazakhstanieconomy more than 4 billion tenge ($8.8 million).

"Following the crimes, the suspect fled and was added to aworldwide wanted list. Authorities then tracked down the culpritwithin Azerbaijan's borders. The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor'sOffice granted the extradition request from the Prosecutor's Officeof Kazakhstan," the press service of the General Prosecutor'sOffice of Kazakhstan said.

It was highlighted that the suspect is being housed in aninvestigative isolator in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

"The accused faces a seven- to twelve-year prison sentence, aswell as asset confiscation. Notably, in December 2019, the court inthe Mangystau region convicted twelve individuals involved in thesame organized criminal group to varied terms," the press serviceadded.