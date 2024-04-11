Eight Palestinains Killed By Occupation Forces Boming On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 11 (KUNA) -- Eight Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Thursday in an occupation bombardment of the eastern part of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources, Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians in the vicinity of the Eastern Cemetery east of Rafah, killing five people, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) said.

Three civilians were also killed and others were injured in Israeli shelling of the al-Janina neighborhood east of the city of Rafah.(end)

nq













MENAFN11042024000071011013ID1108083516