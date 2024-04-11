(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Sustainable Construction Materials 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Market for Sustainable Construction Materials 2024-2035 is an essential resource for architects, engineers, builders, manufacturers, suppliers, and investors seeking to understand and capitalize on the immense potential of eco-friendly building materials. By providing a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of this dynamic market, this report empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions, forge strategic partnerships, and contribute to a greener, more sustainable built environment.

This report covers a wide range of sustainable construction materials, including bio-based solutions, sustainable concrete and cement alternatives, natural fiber composites, advanced insulation materials, and innovative technologies such as self-healing concrete and green steel. Each material is analyzed in terms of its properties, applications, and market potential, providing industry stakeholders with the information needed to make informed decisions.

The construction industry is undergoing a green revolution, with sustainable and bio-based materials at the forefront of this transformative shift. "The Global Market for Sustainable Construction Materials" is an in-depth market research report that explores the burgeoning world of eco-friendly building materials, offering invaluable insights into the latest trends, technologies, and opportunities within this rapidly evolving sector.

The report includes a detailed examination of global revenues, segmented by material type and end-use market, presenting current and projected market sizes from 2020 to 2035. It also explores the applications of sustainable construction materials across various market segments, such as residential buildings, commercial and office spaces, and infrastructure projects.

In addition to market analysis, the report features an extensive company profiles section, showcasing the key players driving innovation and growth within the sustainable construction materials industry. From established multinationals to emerging start-ups, these profiles offer valuable insights into the competitive landscape, highlighting each company's products, technologies, and strategic initiatives.

Report contents include:



Comprehensive analysis of the sustainable construction materials market, including market size, growth projections, and key trends

In-depth exploration of various sustainable construction materials, such as bio-based solutions, green concrete, natural fiber composites, and advanced insulation materials

Detailed examination of innovative technologies, including self-healing concrete, carbon capture and utilization, and green steel production

Segmentation of the market by material type and end-use application, including residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors

Extensive company profiles featuring key players driving innovation and growth within the industry

Identification of growth opportunities and strategic recommendations for stakeholders looking to capitalize on the expanding market for sustainable construction materials

Discussion of the regulatory landscape, sustainability certifications, and government initiatives promoting the adoption of eco-friendly building practices Exploration of future trends and emerging technologies shaping the sustainable construction materials market

Company Profiles (136 company profiles)



Adaptavate Ltd

Aizawa Concrete

Bio Fab NZ

Brimstone

CarbonBuilt Inc

Concrete4Change

Croft

GravitHy

Greenore Cleantech LLC

Hempitecture

Liatris

Prometheus Materials

Strong by Form

Terra CO2 Technologies ZS2 Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Market overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Sustainable Construction

2.1.2 Global Trends and Drivers

2.2 Global revenues

2.2.1 By materials type

2.2.2 By market

3 TYPES OF SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

3.1 Established bio-based construction materials

3.2 Hemp-based Materials

3.2.1 Hemp Concrete (Hempcrete)

3.2.2 Hemp Fiberboard

3.2.3 Hemp Insulation

3.3 Mycelium-based Materials

3.3.1 Insulation

3.3.2 Structural Elements

3.3.3 Acoustic Panels

3.3.4 Decorative Elements

3.4 Sustainable Concrete and Cement Alternatives

3.4.1 Geopolymer Concrete

3.4.2 Recycled Aggregate Concrete

3.4.3 Lime-Based Materials

3.4.4 Self-healing concrete

3.4.4.1 Bioconcrete

3.4.4.2 Fiber concrete

3.4.5 Microalgae biocement

3.4.6 Carbon-negative concrete

3.4.7 Biomineral binders

3.5 Natural Fiber Composites

3.5.1 Types of Natural Fibers

3.5.2 Properties

3.5.3 Applications in Construction

3.6 Cellulose nanofibers

3.6.1 Sandwich composites

3.6.2 Cement additives

3.6.3 Pump primers

3.6.4 Insulation materials

3.6.5 Coatings and paints

3.6.6 3D printing materials

3.7 Sustainable Insulation Materials

3.7.1 Types of sustainable insulation materials

3.7.2 Aerogel Insulation

3.7.2.1 Silica aerogels

3.7.2.2 Aerogel-like foam materials

3.7.2.3 Metal oxide aerogels

3.7.2.4 Organic aerogels

3.7.2.5 Biobased and sustainable aerogels (bio-aerogels)

3.7.2.6 Carbon aerogels

3.7.2.7 Additive manufacturing (3D printing)

3.7.2.8 Hybrid aerogels

3.8 Carbon capture and utilization

3.8.1 Overview

3.8.2 Market structure

3.8.3 CCUS technologies in the cement industry

3.8.4 Products

3.8.4.1 Carbonated aggregates

3.8.4.2 Additives during mixing

3.8.4.3 Carbonates from natural minerals

3.8.4.4 Carbonates from waste

3.8.5 Concrete curing

3.8.6 Costs

3.8.7 Challenges

3.9 Green steel

3.9.1 Current Steelmaking processes

3.9.2 Decarbonization target and policies

3.9.2.1 EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)

3.9.3 Advances in clean production technologies

3.9.4 Production technologies

3.9.4.1 The role of hydrogen

3.9.4.2 Comparative analysis

3.9.4.3 Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron (DRI)

3.9.4.4 Electrolysis

3.9.4.5 Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)

3.9.4.6 Biochar replacing coke

3.9.4.7 Hydrogen Blast Furnace

3.9.4.8 Renewable energy powered processes

3.9.4.9 Flash ironmaking

3.9.4.10 Hydrogen Plasma Iron Ore Reduction

3.9.4.11 Ferrous Bioprocessing

3.9.4.12 Microwave Processing

3.9.4.13 Additive Manufacturing

3.9.4.14 Technology readiness level (TRL)

3.9.5 Properties

4 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

4.1 Residential Buildings

4.2 Commercial and Office Buildings

4.3 Infrastructure

5 COMPANY PROFILES (136 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900