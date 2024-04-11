LNG Energy Group Announces Successful ISO Recertifications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the“ Company ” or“ LNG Energy Group ”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lewis Energy Colombia, Inc. (“ LEC ”), has successfully completed the following ISO recertifications, after an audit performed by Bureau Veritas:





9001:2015 – Quality Management System (QMS): this certification recognizes LEC for its successful implementation and continual improvement of its QMS.



14001:2015 – Environmental Management Systems (EMS): this certification recognizes LEC's commitment to take proactive measures to minimize its environmental footprint, comply with relevant legal requirements and achieve their environmental objects.

45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) Management System: this certification recognizes LEC's commitment to systematically assess hazards and implement risk control measures, leading to reduced workplace injuries, illnesses and incidents.



“Receiving the ISO recertifications was a rigorous and thorough process that required the engagement of our entire organization. This achievement represents strong, third-party validation of LNG Energy Group's commitment to implementing strong management systems for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” comment Pablo Navarro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

In addition, LEC has obtained independent verification for the standard 14064 for its quantification and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions from Ruby Canyon – TUV SUD. LEC also holds a Sustainability Seal, at the highest level, since 2023. The Sustainability Seal was obtained from ICONTEC (the Colombian Institute for Technical Standards), a Colombian certification agency.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit .

LNG Energy Group Corp.

James Morris, Vice-President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Email: ...

