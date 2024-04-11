(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer: Global Banking and Financial Services Security Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In the advent of an increasingly digitized financial sector, banking and financial services organizations worldwide are escalating their cybersecurity efforts to defend against a proliferation of online threats.

As a result of progressive digitalization, the surge in personal device usage in professional settings, and the growth of the internet of things (IoT), these institutions are now integral parts of a vast and vulnerable digital network. This heightened threat landscape has compelled these organizations to prioritize substantial cybersecurity investments to safeguard their infrastructures, their operational integrity, and the security of customer transactions.

Insights from Security Decision Makers

A comprehensive Voice of Customer survey conducted in 2023 encompassed 2,448 individuals holding key roles in cybersecurity decision-making processes within organizations employing no fewer than 250 individuals. The intent of the survey was to garner a depth of understanding regarding these organizations' cybersecurity procedures, management hierarchies, strategies for technology expenditure, threat perception, and the various influences that bear upon their cybersecurity investment decisions.

Global Representation and Sector Focus

The study's respondents hailed from seven distinct countries: Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These participants were carefully selected to reflect global perspectives and tendencies. Focusing specifically on the banking, financial services, and insurance sector, the survey featured 681 respondents, mainly of director-level or higher standing, and predominantly associated with information technology or cybersecurity divisions. Their responses provided invaluable insights into cybersecurity budgeting, programmatic priorities, prevalent tools and technologies, and the ongoing hurdles faced within their field.

Cybersecurity Challenges and Responses in the Financial Sector

The findings expound on the intricate nature of current cybersecurity challenges and the strategies employed by financial institutions to combat these threats. As organizations navigate through this volatile cyber environment, the information elucidated from the survey provides a compass to guide investments and the implementation of robust cybersecurity frameworks. The financial sector's commitment to fortifying its digital defenses is evident in its concerted actions and financial commitments toward securing operations and customer data against the surging tide of cyber threats.

Conclusion: A Call for Vigilance and Proactive Measures

These insights serve as a pressing reminder of the need for continual vigilance and proactive cybersecurity posture in the global banking and financial services sector. As organizations adjust to the new digital reality, the results of this survey emphasize the importance of understanding current and emerging threats and the steadfast dedication to preempting them with cutting-edge solutions and strategic investments.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900