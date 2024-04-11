Norway Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029: Emergence Of Norway As A Key Data Center Hub

The Norway data center market is experiencing robust growth driven by key factors. Government initiatives, tax incentives, and a supportive regulatory framework, including the "Norwegian Data Centres - Sustainable, Digital Power Centres" strategy, contribute to a favorable business environment.

The government is considering regulating data centers under electronic communication rules to ensure digital security and protect national interests. It promotes using Norway's renewable energy advantage for sustainable growth in the industry. Norwegian industrial parks, including Mo Industrial Park, Mongstad, and Heroya Industrial Park, are pivotal in fostering innovation and promoting the circular economy as focal points for new-age technologies and sustainable initiatives.

The key clients in the Norwegian data center landscape include cloud service providers and enterprises focusing on High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications.

Norway's emphasis on utilizing waste heat for efficiency and environmental responsibility aligns with global trends in sustainability, attracting environmentally conscious investors and businesses. As of early 2023, Norway had 5.4 million internet users and 4.62 million active social media users. This robust digital adoption contributes to increased data traffic, further fueling the country's data center market growth.

KEY REPORT FEATURES



Market size in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Norway's colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Norway by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Norway data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway



Facilities Covered (Existing): 31



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12



Coverage: 12+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Norway

Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Norway data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

NetNordic

Oracle

Pure Storage Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



Coromatic

COWI

CTS Nordics

Designer Group

KeySource

Olaris AS

Red Engineering YIT

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Alfa Laval

Austin Hughes

Carrier

Caterpillar

Comsys

Cummins

DEIF

Eaton

Flakt Group

HITEC Power Protection

Kohler SDMO

Legrand

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Trane Vertiv

Data Center Investors



Bulk Infrastructure

Green Mountain

Green Edge Compute

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Orange Business Services

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED AQ Compute

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Oslo

Other Cities List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

This report analyses the Norway data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



What is the growth rate of the Norway data center market?

How much is the Norway data center market investment expected to grow?

How many data centers have been identified in Norway?

Who are the key investors in the Norway data center market? What are the driving factors for the Norway data center market?

