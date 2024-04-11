Sharpshooter Of Lawrence Bishnoi Syndicate Nabbed In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) A sharpshooter of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, involved in a recent firing incident for extortion in the city, was arrested from the outskirts of the national capital, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Satender Kumar a.k.a Sikander (20), a native of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, on Monday, specific input was received regarding the movement of a person, who was involved in the firing case registered at Moti Nagar police station, a week ago, carrying illegal firearms.

"As per the information, a raid was conducted and Satender was apprehended," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) R K Singh.

During the investigation, he disclosed that he came in touch with one of the gang members of Lawrance Bishnoi, Kala Rana and Kapil Mann gang in September-2023.

"In the last week of March-24, he was directed via Signal App to reach a designated place in Naraina where he met with another boy who was riding a scooty (Identification yet to be established)," said the DCP.

The duo then went to the house of a man in Moti Nagar where the rider fired several rounds at about 2 p.m. on March 31 and fled.

"After the incident, he was dropped by the rider near Rithala metro station and thereafter he evaded arrest by staying at different places," said the DCP.