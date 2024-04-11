Greece Data Center Market Report 2024: Market Projected At 9.91% CAGR Through 2029, Reaching A Projected USD 1.34 Billion

Greece's strategic location and economic stability make the Greece data center market an attractive destination for investments, drawing major global players like Microsoft, Google, and Digital Realty. Once stressed by a financial crisis, Greece is now experiencing robust economic growth, attracting investors and stakeholders. Greece anticipates a 2.9% economic growth in 2024.

Fueled by foreign investment, the digital transformation positions Greece as a regional innovation hub. The Greece 2.0 recovery plan allocates over $2.74 billion for digital transformation, aiming to make Greece a global tech hub. Greece is witnessing a surge in submarine cable deployments. For instance, in May 2023, Tamares Telecom and Grid Telecom unveiled their collaborative project, ANDROMEDA, a subsea cable set to link Israel, Cyprus, and Greece.

The country is witnessing a significant improvement in its employment. In Q3 2023, Greece saw a 10.8% decrease in unemployment, as the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported. Cosmote, the largest operator in the region, aims to cover 90% of the country's population with 5G connectivity by the end of 2023.

KEY REPORT FEATURES



Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Greece colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Greece by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Greece data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about Greece data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece

Data Center Colocation Market in Greece

The Greece data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and market prospects.

Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers



Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NEC

NetApp

Oracle Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



AECOM

LDK Consultants

ELLAKTOR GROUP Mytilineos S.A.

Support Infrastructure Providers



3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Condair

Daikin Applied

Eaton

Kohler SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Perkins Engines

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Socomec

Siemens

Trane Vertiv

Data Center Investors



Digital Realty (Lamda Helix)

Microsoft

Telecom Italia Sparkle Synapsecom Telecom

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Athens

Other Cities List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

This report analyses the market share of the Greek data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How much is the Greece data center market investment expected to grow?

How many data centers have been identified in Greece?

What is the growth rate of the Greece data center market?

What are the driving factors for the Greece data center market? Who are the key investors in the Greece data center market?

Key Attributes:

