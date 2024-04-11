(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Mobile Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stationary Units segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Robust Outlook for Welding Machines Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption Adoption of Laser Welding Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Laser Welding is a Fast Emerging Trend in Production Although Effective, Laser Welding Emits Hazardous Fumes that Mandate Use of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Wielding Systems Drives the Need for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Focus on Automation Pushes Up Investments in Robotic Welding Robotic Welding Creates Hazardous Fumes & Dust Robotic Fume Extraction Rises in Popularity Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes Driving Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Market Growth
The report features profiles of 34 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
Parker Hannifin Corporation Fumex, Inc. AAF International (American Air Filter) Air Quality Engineering Lasermet Ltd. Sentry Air Systems, Inc. Nederman Holding AB PlymoVent Group BV Industrial Maid, LLC Techflow Enterprises Pvt, Ltd. Air Systems International, Inc. Air Impurities Removal Systems, Inc. AR FILTRAZIONI S.r.l. KITECH (Korea Institute of Industrial Technology)
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 384
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $4.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $6.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Global Economic Outlook Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications Recent Market Activity Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
United States Canada Japan China Europe France Germany Italy United Kingdom Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Australia India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East Iran Israel Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East Africa
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN11042024004107003653ID1108083390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.