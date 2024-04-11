(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harju County Court passed today judgement, dismissing the claim submitted by Jazz Pesulad OÜ, Olerex AS, Hotell Euroopa OÜ, EfTEN SPV2 OÜ, EfTEN Sky OÜ, Kadrioru Ärikeskus OÜ, Solaris Keskus AS, Hotell Olümpia AS and Central Hotell OÜ against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the water services consumed.



The claimants had joined its claims from 2010 to 2019 in the amount of €1,180,442.83 plus the interests. Tallinna Vesi did not admit this claim and disputed it in full from the start, by affirming that the company has always acted legitimately and applied fair tariffs in accordance with the law in force.

The judgement has not entered into force and the claimant can appeal it within 30 days as of receiving the judgement.

In Tallinna Vesi's opinion, the ongoing proceedings of action have no significant impact on the company's financial results.





