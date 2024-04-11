Ultimate Summer Escape To The Gateway Of The Northeast

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANSlife) As the temperatures rise, there's no better time to plan a getaway to one of these opulent resorts, where comfort meets sophistication. From tranquil valleys to riverside havens, each of these resorts at the 'Gateway to the Northeast' offers an oasis of relaxation amidst the bustling city life.

Join us as we explore the perfect destinations for your summer break in Guwahati, including the iconic Mayfair Spring Valley Resort and other establishments that promise to make your vacation truly unforgettable.

Kiranshree Grand, Guwahati

Kiranshree Grand stands as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in Guwahati, offering a refined retreat for discerning travellers. The hotel boasts opulent accommodations, ranging from elegant rooms to luxurious suites, each designed to provide the utmost comfort and style. Guests can indulge in culinary delights at the hotel's gourmet restaurants, where a team of expert chefs curates an exquisite dining experience. With its impeccable service and attention to detail, Kiranshree Grand promises an unforgettable summer escape in the heart of the city.

Mayfair Spring Valley Resort

Nestled amidst the serene valleys of Guwahati, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort epitomizes luxury and tranquillity. With its lavish accommodations ranging from deluxe rooms to secluded villas, every corner of this 5-star haven exudes opulence. Immerse yourself in a world of indulgence as you dine at the Bay Leaf Restaurant, offering delectable delights amidst breathtaking views of rolling hills. Whether you choose to unwind by the pool or explore the nearby attractions, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort promises an unforgettable summer escape.

Vivanta Guwahati

Situated in the heart of the city, Vivanta Guwahati offers a blend of contemporary luxury and traditional hospitality. The spacious rooms and suites are designed to provide the utmost comfort, while the rooftop infinity pool offers a refreshing retreat from the summer heat. Indulge your taste buds at the hotel's signature restaurant, serving a curated selection of local and international cuisine. With its convenient location and impeccable service, Vivanta Guwahati is the perfect choice for a stylish summer getaway.

Radisson Blu Hotel Guwahati

Boasting a picturesque location on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, Radisson Blu Hotel Guwahati provides a tranquil oasis amidst the bustling city life. The elegantly appointed rooms offer stunning views of the river or the lush greenery surrounding the hotel. Guests can relax and rejuvenate at the rooftop pool or indulge in a pampering session at the spa. With its world-class amenities and warm hospitality, Radisson Blu Hotel Guwahati ensures a memorable summer retreat.

Novotel Guwahati GS Road

Offering a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication, Novotel Guwahati GS Road is an ideal choice for discerning travellers seeking a luxurious summer getaway. The spacious rooms feature modern amenities and stylish décor, providing a haven of relaxation after a day of exploration. Guests can savour exquisite cuisine at the hotel's all-day dining restaurant or unwind with a refreshing cocktail at the rooftop bar. With its central location and impeccable service, Novotel Guwahati GS Road promises a memorable stay.

