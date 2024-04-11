               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Forces Intensively Bombarded Surrounding Areas Of Nuseirat Refugee Camp In Central Gaza


4/11/2024 6:09:46 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 11 (NNN-WAFA) – Israeli forces intensively bombed the surrounding areas of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, since last night, causing casualties, local sources said today.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces announced in a statement today that, Israeli soldiers have begun a military operation in these areas.– NNN-WAFA

