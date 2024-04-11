Quarter-Final Stage Of UEFA Europa League To Kick Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The quarter-final stage of the UEFA Europa League will kick off,Azernews reports.
Team "Bayer 04" from Leverkusen, which eliminated theAzerbaijani champion "Qarabag" in the round of 16, will face "WestHam" at home.
They will clarify the relations between the local "Milan" and"Roma" in Italy. If "Liverpool" hosts "Atalanta," "Marseille" willbe the guest of "Benfica" in Portugal.
UEFA Europa League
Quarter-finals, first leg
April 11
23:00. "Milan" (Italy) - "Roma" (Italy)
23:00. "Liverpool" (England) - "Atalanta" (Italy)
23:00. "Bayer 04" (Germany) - "West Ham" (England)
23:00. "Benfica" (Portugal) - "Marseille" (France)
Note that the return matches of the quarter-final stage willtake place on April 18.
MENAFN11042024000195011045ID1108083353
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.