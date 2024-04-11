Quarter-Final Stage Of UEFA Europa League To Kick Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The quarter-final stage of the UEFA Europa League will kick off,Azernews reports.

Team "Bayer 04" from Leverkusen, which eliminated theAzerbaijani champion "Qarabag" in the round of 16, will face "WestHam" at home.

They will clarify the relations between the local "Milan" and"Roma" in Italy. If "Liverpool" hosts "Atalanta," "Marseille" willbe the guest of "Benfica" in Portugal.

UEFA Europa League

Quarter-finals, first leg

April 11

23:00. "Milan" (Italy) - "Roma" (Italy)

23:00. "Liverpool" (England) - "Atalanta" (Italy)

23:00. "Bayer 04" (Germany) - "West Ham" (England)

23:00. "Benfica" (Portugal) - "Marseille" (France)

Note that the return matches of the quarter-final stage willtake place on April 18.