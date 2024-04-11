Brink After Massive Russian Attack: Now Ukraine Needs More Air Defense And Our Help

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said that Ukraine needs more air defense and allied assistance amid another Russian attack on the country.

She wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

In particular, Brink noted that as of 4:15 a.m. there is an air alert across Ukraine and the country is under a threat from drones and missiles.

“In addition to attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, last month 600 civilians were killed from these attacks. More air defense, and our assistance, is needed now”, Brink wrote.

As reported, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the Russian army attacked the energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Kyiv regions on the night of April 11.