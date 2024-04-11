Ukrenergo: Energy Objects In Five Regions Damaged In Russia's Overnight Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 11, 2024, Russian projectiles caused damage to substations and power generating facilities of Ukrenergo National Power Company in five regions.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russians have launched another massive attack on energy infrastructure objects. Enemy missiles and drones caused damage to Ukrenergo's substations and power generating facilities in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv regions,” the report states.

Emergency power outages were introduced in the Kharkiv region from 06:31 a.m., April 11, 2024. No power supply restrictions have been applied in the rest of regions so far.

According to DTEK Energy's press service , last night Russians attacked two thermal power plants of the company, having caused serious damage to their equipment.

“On April 11, 2024, following [Russian] shelling, two thermal power plants of DTEK Energy were damaged. According to the preliminary data, no casualties were reported. The equipment was seriously damaged,” the report states.

Since the Russian full-scale invasion started, DTEK Energy's thermal power plants have been affected by enemy strikes about 170 times.

A reminder that, since March 22, 2024, Russians have started a new series of massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Enemy projectiles caused damage to high-voltage substations, thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants, and Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

On the night and on the morning of April 11, 2024, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 57 enemy targets, namely 18 Russian missiles and 39 combat drones.

