Meteorological Ctr: Weather In Kuwait Hot Midday, Moderate At Night

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- Weekend forecast weather will be hot in midday and moderate at night, said the meteorological department on Thursday.

Director of the Dept. Abdulaziz Al-Karawi said to KUNA that the country was affected by northwesterly wind, resulting in humidity in areas near the coast.

On Thursday, the midday temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees and 21 degrees at night, with northwesterly winds at 8-32 km/h in speed,

On Friday, the midday temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees with northwesterly winds at 8-40 km/h in speed, and 20 degrees at night with northwesterly winds at 8-32 km/h in speed.

About Saturday weather, Al-Karrawi said that the midday temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees with scattered clouds and northwesterly winds at 8-40 km/h in speed, while it reaches 20 degrees at night. (end)

