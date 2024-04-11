Liberal Opposition In S.Korea Secures Absolute Majority

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 11 (Petra)-- The liberal opposition comfortably defeated the incumbent party led by conservative President, Yoon Suk Yeol, in the legislative elections in South Korea.
After almost all votes were counted on Thursday, the Democratic Party (DP) of opposition leader Lee Jae Myung was able to strengthen its position as the largest single party in the 300-seat National Assembly.
More than 44.25 million citizens were eligible to cast their ballot in Wednesday's vote. According to preliminary figures from the state electoral commission, the turnout was 67 percent, the highest figure for parliamentary elections in 32 years.
MENAFN11042024000117011021ID1108083340
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.