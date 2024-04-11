Liberal Opposition In S.Korea Secures Absolute Majority

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra)-- The liberal opposition comfortably defeated the incumbent party led by conservative President, Yoon Suk Yeol, in the legislative elections in South Korea.After almost all votes were counted on Thursday, the Democratic Party (DP) of opposition leader Lee Jae Myung was able to strengthen its position as the largest single party in the 300-seat National Assembly.More than 44.25 million citizens were eligible to cast their ballot in Wednesday's vote. According to preliminary figures from the state electoral commission, the turnout was 67 percent, the highest figure for parliamentary elections in 32 years.