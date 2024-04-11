Embrace Eid With Sweet Dates

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANSlife) This Eid, impress your loved ones with delightful date recipes that showcase the versatility and deliciousness of this humble fruit.

Whether you're looking for appetizers, desserts, or refreshing drinks, Ayush Agagrwal, Founder, of Rasayanam shares with IANSlife recipes made with dates that have something for everyone to enjoy.

From stuffed dates to creamy milkshakes, these dishes are sure to elevate your Eid celebration and create cherished memories with your family and friends.

Stuffed Dates with Cream Cheese and Pistachios

Ingredients:

Medjool dates, pitted

Cream cheese

Pistachios, chopped

Instructions:

Slice each date lengthwise and remove the pit.

Fill each date with a small amount of cream cheese.

Sprinkle chopped pistachios on top of the cream cheese.

Arrange the stuffed dates on a serving platter and serve as a delectable appetiser or dessert.

Date and Walnut Energy Balls

Ingredients:

Dates, pitted

Walnuts

Rolled oats

Honey

Desiccated coconut (optional, for coating)

Instructions:

In a food processor, blend dates, walnuts, rolled oats, and a drizzle of honey until a sticky dough forms.

Roll the mixture into small balls using your hands.

If desired, roll each ball in desiccated coconut for added flavour and texture.

Refrigerate the energy balls for at least 30 minutes before serving. Enjoy these nutritious treats as a snack during Eid festivities.

Date and Almond Milkshake

Ingredients:

Dates, pitted

Almonds, soaked and peeled

Milk (or almond milk for a dairy-free option)

Honey (optional, for added sweetness)

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a blender, combine pitted dates, soaked almonds, milk, and honey (if using).

Blend until smooth and creamy, adding ice cubes for a refreshing chill.

Pour the milkshake into glasses and garnish with a sprinkle of chopped almonds or a drizzle of honey, if desired. Serve immediately and enjoy this luscious drink as a festive treat.

Date Juice

Ingredients:

1 cup pitted dates

4 cups water

1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup (optional, for added sweetness)

Ice cubes (optional, for serving)

Instructions:

Begin by soaking the pitted dates in 1 cup of water for about 1-2 hours. This helps to soften the dates and makes them easier to blend.

After soaking, transfer the dates along with the soaking water into a blender.

Add the remaining 3 cups of water to the blender. If you prefer a sweeter juice, you can add honey or agave syrup at this stage.

Blend the mixture on high speed until smooth and well combined. This may take a few minutes depending on the power of your blender.

Once blended, strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth into a pitcher to remove any remaining pulp or fibers.

Discard the pulp and transfer the strained date juice back into the pitcher.

Refrigerate the date juice for at least 30 minutes to chill.

Serve the date juice over ice cubes if desired, and enjoy its sweet and refreshing flavour!

