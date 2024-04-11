(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australian Data Centre Forecast and Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This annual forecast report provides historic and forecast contract and built capacity over the period 2020 to 2028 (June year end) for the main verticals in Australia's subscription video entertainment industry.

The Australian data centre (DC) market is forecast to rise from $2.5bn in FY23 to over in FY28. Total volume will rise from 1.01GW to 3.23GW over the same period.

The major providers of DC capacity in Australia are a mix of international players and Australian based DC specialists. The report predicts some reshuffling of leadership compared to FY20, with AirTrunk and particularly NEXTDC coming to the fore.

Currently, most outsourced DC use is from enterprise and government clients. However, the hyperscale segment's share is growing with the ongoing shift to cloud-based computing. We predict hyperscale will generate 41% of total DC revenue by FY28.

Higher power prices and construction costs have led us to revise our view of pricing and utilisation, driving a higher forecast for revenue growth compared to last year.

The Australian Data Centre Forecast and Outlook 2024 report includes forecasted expenditures, built capacities, and market shares, along with CAGR for growth over FY23/28, presented in tabular format, and supplemented by supporting information in tabular and graphic formats.

An executive summary provides an overview of data centre capacity growth and contracted revenue for the Australian industry, and a summary of the main demand and supply side drivers, and our view on price for enterprise, government and hyperscale segments.

Individual forecasts of built capacity and contracted revenue are provided in for each of the following operators:



Airtrunk

Equinix

NEXTDC

Digital Realty

Canberra Data Centres (CDC)

Vantage

GreenSquareDC

Microsoft Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The report concludes with a methodology chart and a table of definitions and sources. All revenues are provided in Australian dollars.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Customer segments

Growth drivers in data centre market

Data centre demand - edge computing & artificial intelligence

Pricing by segment

Supply volume by segment

Supply volume by operator

Supply volume by geography

Revenue by segment

Revenue by operator Methodology & Definitions

