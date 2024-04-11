Australia Lawn Mowers Market Report 2024: Analysis & Forecast 2023-2029 With Victa, Rover, And Cox Mowers Dominating

The key players in the Australian lawn mower market include Victa (owned by Briggs & Stratton), Rover (owned by Stanley Black & Decker), and Cox Mowers. In the last few years, foreign players have owned most local Australian lawn mower manufacturers. Brands such as Automower, Robomow, Ambrogio, and Worx Landroid are a few robotic lawnmowers that are largely available. These players emphasize offering productive and sustainable ways for mowing lawns or garden areas.



The Australia lawn mowers market is mature, with a considerable demand for innovation-driven lawn mowers. Robotic lawnmowers are a relatively new product in the Australian market. However, they have high growth opportunities for vendors in the market. Grass quality and the growth cycle are the two key aspects to focus on for vendors catering to the lawnmower market. Several local and Chinese vendors have attempted to enter the market with innovations, although only a few could impact market demand.

On the other hand, Ambrogio and Husqvarna are the two brands currently drawing crucial customer attention in their robotic lawn mowers in Australia. In 2024, the Ambrogio L60 Elite and Ambrogio L250i Elite can mow up to areas worth 30,000 square meters, owing to the 12 razor blades built into the machine. These robotic lawn mowers offer several advantages over traditional mowers, including hands-free operation, quiet performance, and reduced emissions.

Growing Commercial Construction Sector

In 2022, there was the steepest decline in the commercial sector due to the hard-hit hotel industry and sports & convention centers. However, the commercial sector has been witnessing constant growth since 2023 with the reopening of the economy. The construction of hotels, government offices, & amusement parks, and private and sports & convention centers is growing, supporting the commercial construction industry. Also, construction activities further propel the country's market growth. For instance, in 2023, the country's government invested about USD 17.9 billion in infrastructural projects for the next five years.

Further, the government has initiated several construction projects across the country, such as the West Sydney Airport project, one of the most expensive Australian infrastructural projects. This airport is being constructed in the New South Wales region and is spread across 1.9 million cubic meters; the airport is expected to be functional by 2026.

Also, the government is consistently constructing botanical gardens and recreational parks nationwide. Australia hosts several gardens, parks, and other forms of greener pastures. Over the years, several new construction activities have occurred in gardens and parks. The growing number of gardens and parks is projected to impact the Australia lawn mowers market positively.

Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors

The high cost of lawnmowers is a significant challenge to adopting the product in the Australian lawnmowers market, especially in developing countries. Moreover, the development of new models with advanced features and functionalities is adding to the cost of the product. Moreover, residential end-users, the potential target lawnmower market, are highly price-sensitive, with affordability being their crucial purchasing criterion. Hence, the abovementioned factors allow Chinese vendors to offer low-cost alternatives to tap the market potential.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Product Type

Regarding revenue, the walk-behind segment dominated the Australia lawn mowers market with a share of over 72% in 2023. This can be attributed to the perception that walk-behind mowers translate to fewer emissions and consume low fuel usage. However, despite walk-behind mowers enjoying a significant market share, a strong preference among Australians for ride-on mowers is set to push the demand in the future. Robotic lawnmowers are also projected to observe the demand due to innovations in the market.

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Walk-behind mowers are growing in popularity in the Australia lawn mowers market primarily as the customer receives a better after-cut appearance in pristine trimming. They have witnessed a notable surge in popularity among homeowners seeking to achieve impeccable lawn aesthetics. Walk-behind mowers are also in demand owing to the perception among people that they offer a better cut experience and the growing need to maintain beautiful backyards.

Segmentation by Ride-on Mower

Ride-on Lawn Mowers

In 2023, the standard ride-on lawn mowers segment accounted for the largest ride-on mowers market revenue share. The ride-on lawn mower market is witnessing a significant rise in demand among professional and semi-professional users across the globe. These models have profound usage among professional contractors, with variations in the cutting decks' size, fuel type, and different engine options. Contractors broadly use this equipment to increase general efficiency and help spread fertilizers and grass seeds.

Zero-turn Mowers

Zero-turn mowers are witnessing a surge in demand among end-users in the Australia lawn mowers market owing to higher efficiency, better maneuvering capabilities around obstacles, and time-saving features. Policy regulations encouraging lawn maintenance and consequent expenditure on gardening are propelling the development of the Australian markets. Moreover, technological advancements have led to the introduction of several state-of-the-art variants with exclusive features. These developments influenced the global adoption of lawnmowers in this segment. The growing inclination towards cleaner and zero-emission lawnmowers is one of the industry's major trends.

Robotic Lawn Mower

The robotic lawn mower market in Australia witnessed shipments of 25.02 thousand units in 2023. Robotic lawn mowers are currently in a developing stage and have strong growth projections for the future in the Australia lawn mowers market. Autoearth, an Australian company, is an authorized distributor for the country's Ambrogio and Belrobotics robotic lawn mowers. At the same time, Australia Robot sells and offers services for the Tech Line series robotic lawn mowers via Ambrogio and Lawmba robot lawn mowers. Ambrogio offers premium robotic lawn mowers designed for professional landscapers and discerning homeowners.

Segmentation by End-users

The residential segment accounted for the largest Australia lawn mowers market share in 2023. The rising demand for lawnmowers among residential users in Australia reflects a combination of lifestyle preferences, urbanization trends, technological advancements, and environmental considerations and a growing emphasis on outdoor living spaces. However, the professional landscaping services segment occupies a growing market share due to the increased focus on building eco-city projects enhancing the country's gardens and parks.

Segmentation by Fuel Type

The Australian lawnmowers market by fuel type is gas, electric, manual, and propane. In 2023, gas-powered lawnmowers dominated the market share. Gas-powered lawn mowers do not require any charge and do not require cords. However, they require regular engine maintenance to maintain their brilliant performance and improve durability. Gas mowers are noisier than other types of lawnmowers; however, they are more powerful. Further, customers increasingly demand technologies that take less time to charge and last longer on a single charge.

Segmentation by Distribution Channels

In the retail segment, mass market players dominate the market, followed by dealers & distributors. The retail segment will likely retain its dominance in the Australian lawn mowers market by 2029. Factors such as a broad reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of the offline segment. Furthermore, online sales are growing at a double-digit rate (YOY), and the segment is likely to post a CAGR of 6.51% in the Australia lawn mowers market during 2023-2029 by value.

Lawnmowers are available to end-users through OEMs' e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, Argos, eBay, RobotShop, Sainsbury's, MowDirect, Alibaba, and AliExpress. Several lawn mower vendors, such as Husqvarna, STIGA, Toro, and Deere & Company, offer their products through proprietary websites.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the Australia lawn mowers market?

What is the growth rate of the Australia lawn mowers market?

What will the Australian lawnmower's market share be in terms of volume in 2029?

What are some key trends in the Australian lawn mowers industry? Which product type in the Australia lawn mowers market is expected to dominate?

Key Attributes: