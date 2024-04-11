Either Rahul Or Priyanka Will Contest From UP: AK Antony

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 11 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and CWC member A.K. Antony has said there will be one person from the Gandhi family who will contest either Rae Bareli or Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Antony said this while speaking to a TV channel here on Thursday.

When asked if one member of the Gandhi family would be contesting from the traditional seat of the Gandhi family, Antony said, "Yes, there will be one”, and when further probed if that would be Robert Vadra, he shot back and said,“it would be either Rahul or Priyanka.”

Elaborating further, Antony said with every passing day, the confidence of the INDIA Bloc was increasing, while that of the BJP-led NDA was coming down.

“Just look at the body language of Prime Minister and it tells the tale...,” added Antony.

The country's longest-serving Defence Minister and three-time former Chief Minister of Kerala, is now leading a retired life but continues to visit the state party headquarters here every day.

He said due to his health, he has not yet decided if he will hit the campaign trail for the Congress-led UDF candidates. His son Anil Antony is the BJP candidate in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency.