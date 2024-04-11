Russia Deploys One Missile Carrier With Four Kalibr Missiles To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, there is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea, with a total volley of up to four missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov;

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia has four ships, including three Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 20 missiles.

As reported, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that as of April 10, there were no warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Azov Sea, but Russia uses Azov ports to export looted grain and metal.