Russians Shell Nikopol With Drones And Artillery, Seven Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Nikopol with drones and artillery at night, damaging seven houses and cars.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the occupiers hit Nikopol three times with drones. They also shelled the city with artillery fire. Seven private houses and cars were damaged," he said.

Lysak emphasized that preliminary, no people were injured during the shelling.

Also, according to him, air defense was operating in the region at night.

"Additional information on the downing of enemy targets will be released later," the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration summarized.

Six Russian attacks recorded indistrict

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 11, the Russian invaders launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles and UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. According to preliminary information, 37 of the 40 UAVs were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces. Information about the missiles is being clarified.