Due To Russian Shelling, More Than 200 Thousand Subscribers In Kharkiv Region Lost Power Supply - Presidential Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, on April 11, Russians launched more than ten missile strikes on Kharkiv, leaving more than 200 thousand subscribers without electricity.

Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of the Presidential Office, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, another massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector took place this morning. The enemy fired dozens of drones and missiles at the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions. No one was killed or injured.



"The most difficult situation is in the Kharkiv region. There were more than 10 missile strikes on the city alone. The terrorist country is trying to destroy Kharkiv's infrastructure and leave the city in darkness. Currently, there are already power outages in the region - more than 200 thousand subscribers in the Kharkiv region are left without electricity," noted Kuleba.

The subway is working as a shelter.

Power engineers and specialized services are analyzing the consequences of the terrorist attack.

"Specialists, local and regional authorities are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible. We are coordinating measures to keep the networks working," assured the deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

As reported earlier, the invaders attacked power facilities in four regions at night.