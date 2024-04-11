Russians Attack Two Gas Storage Facilities Of Naftogaz This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of April 11, 2024, Russian troops attacked two underground gas storage facilities of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On April 11, 2024, early in the morning, the enemy attacked two underground gas storage facilities of Ukraine. The storage facilities continue to operate. Now, professionals are working to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling,” the report states.

According to Naftogaz Group, the company's employees remained unharmed.

A reminder that, on the night of April 11, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv regions.