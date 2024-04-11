Invaders Shell 11 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day, Child Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 11 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, and a child was injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy fired at Bilozerka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Antonivka, Sadove, Ulianivka, Mykilske, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Osokorivka, and Kherson.



Five private houses were damaged. There were also hits to a critical infrastructure facility, agricultural machinery, a private car, and a gas pipeline. The gas leak has been shut off, there are no fires or threats.

One child was injured as a result of Russian aggression.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed two Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones in the Kherson region.

As reported, over the southern regions of Ukraine at night, air defense destroyed 21 enemy drones of the Shahed type.