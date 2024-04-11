Invaders Shell 11 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day, Child Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 11 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, and a child was injured.
The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The enemy fired at Bilozerka, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Antonivka, Sadove, Ulianivka, Mykilske, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Osokorivka, and Kherson.
Five private houses were damaged. There were also hits to a critical infrastructure facility, agricultural machinery, a private car, and a gas pipeline. The gas leak has been shut off, there are no fires or threats. Read also:
Russia again spreads PSYOP about possible "offensive" on right-bank Kherson
region - RMA
One child was injured as a result of Russian aggression.
During a nighttime drone attack, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed two Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones in the Kherson region.
As reported, over the southern regions of Ukraine at night, air defense destroyed 21 enemy drones of the Shahed type.
MENAFN11042024000193011044ID1108083218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.