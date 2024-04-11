Enemy Injures Two Civilians In Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 10, Russian invaders injured two residents of the Donetsk region.
The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"On April 10, the Russians injured two residents of the Donetsk region - in Novoselivka Persha and Krasnohorivka," the statement reads. Read also:
The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Kyiv regions at night.
