Azerbaijani Oil Prices Drop

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF inthe Italian port of Augusta on April 10 decreased by $0.82,standing at $92.26 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Azernews reports, citing the source from thecountry's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $0.92 (to $90.45per barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $73.93 per barrel, which is $0.74lower than the previous price.
On April 10, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil producedin the North Sea fell by $0.74 from the previous indication,reaching $91.19.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 11.
