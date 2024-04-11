Japan Not Ruling Out Any Options On Excessive Currency Moves

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 11 (KUNA) -- Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Thursday the government will respond appropriately to excessive currency moves without excluding any options, expressing displeasure with rapid foreign exchange movements.

"We are not only looking at levels such as JPY 152 or JPY 153, but also analyzing the background behind this," Suzuki told reporters.

Stressing that currencies should move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals, Suzuki said the government is closely watching foreign exchange moves with "high sense of urgency."

The minister made remarks after the Japanese yen fell to a 34-year low at the JPY 153 level against the US dollar on Thursday.

The weak yen supports exports by making Japanese products more competitive overseas and increases their overseas profits when converted into local currency, but it also inflates import prices. (end)

mk













MENAFN11042024000071011013ID1108083193