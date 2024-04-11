(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2024 - Theecosystem is witnessing a surge in popularity. Within this vibrant space,, a social community platform, has carved a niche for itself. With its enticing prospect of earningairdrops, Warpcast has seen a steady rise in its user base. Now, the platform is poised to take things a step further with the introduction of its very own social meme token $HIGHER.is riding the social wave in the Base Chain Universe. Building upon its established user base, Warpcast has launched HIGHER coin, a social meme token. Meme tokens often gain traction through community sentiment and shared humor within a specific online space. In the case of $HIGHER, its value is intrinsically linked to the popularity and engagement within the Warpcast community.With the launch of $HIGHER, Warpcast is aiming to solidify its position as a leading social hub within the Base Chain ecosystem. The token's success will depend heavily on Warpcast's ability to maintain a vibrant and engaged user base. Given the platform's existing momentum and the inherent intrigue surrounding social meme tokens, $HIGHER has the potential to become a major player in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency. Trading of HIGHER will start according to the following schedule:Spot trading foropens at 07:00:00 (UTC+0) on April 9, 2024.is a meme coin launched on the Base chain, building trust in the community by announcing a newdesigned for fair sales. This protocol automates nearly all pre-sale functions, including token allocation, position locking, refunds, and liquidity pool (LP) injection. The project promises 'no administrators, no mouse warehouses, and no RUGs' thanks to these features. Trading of DINO will start according to the following schedule:Spot trading foropens at 06:00:00 (UTC+0) on 2024-04-10'We are thrilled to offer our users the opportunity to trade these popular tokens,' said Jason, Researcher as. 'As one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, BingX is dedicated to providing a diverse range of assets and supporting the growth of innovative projects within the Base Chain ecosystem.'Traders can now access HIGHER on BingX and take advantage of the platform's advanced trading features and liquidity. BingX Spot gives users early access to some of the most sought-after tokens in the space, with more than 700 trading pairs.Hashtag: #base #degen #dino #token #meme #bingx #erc50

BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including Bitcoin

and Solana spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

