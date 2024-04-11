(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Nutrition For Cancer Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Oral, Nutrition Enteral Feeding Formulas, Parenteral Nutrition), Stage, Sales Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global clinical nutrition for cancer care market size is estimated to reach USD 7.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. Advancements in medical foods for cancer care have been a significant area of focus in research and development, aiming to enhance treatment outcomes and boost the overall quality of life for individuals battling cancer.



The growing statistics of patients with cancer underscore the increasing need for comprehensive strategies to address the nutritional burden and provide support for affected populations worldwide. Furthermore, weakened immunity due to cancer affects the response to the treatment as well as increases treatment-related toxicity. Hence, to maintain nutrition and positive nitrogen balance, various type of clinical nutrition such as tube feeding is used.

Many market players intend to tackle the byproducts of oncological treatment, namely malnutrition, cachexia, and diminished physical function, using effective nutritional strategies. Addressing these nutritional issues involves personalized interventions by healthcare providers, including nutritional counseling, dietary modifications, and potentially oral nutritional supplements.

Technological advancements in allied industries, such as enteral feeding devices, positively impact market growth. Key players are launching products that can be administered through the enteral route, propelling the market growth. Furthermore, government support in the form of approvals is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Clinical Nutrition for Cancer Care Market Report Highlights

The significance of clinical nutrition for cancer patient care assures upwards growth for the market as it improves quality of life and treatment outcomes. With the growing emphasis on personalized treatments for various illnesses, including cancer and cystic fibrosis, the application of clinical nutrition has gained momentum.

The U.S. dominated the North America market with over 87% market revenue share, owing to its emphasis on research and substantial investment in the development of nutritional alternatives.

To cater to diverse nutritional needs, there has been a significant rise in the introduction of new oncology nutrition products, specifically designed to aid patients in combating diseases and managing the after-effects of treatment.

Oral nutrition led the product segment in 2023 with over 44% market share; however, parenteral feeding formulas are anticipated to register lucrative growth in the future.

Market growth is dominant for adult patients with cancer consuming medical foods. Moreover, the adults segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This is attributable to the widespread occurrence of malnutrition in adult patients with cancer.

Clinical nutrition for cancer care market in Europe was the second-largest regional market in 2023, and Germany is estimated to dominate the market in the region over the forecast period. To strengthen their positions in the clinical nutrition sector focused on cancer care, companies have undertaken strategic mergers and acquisitions to enrich their portfolios and boost market reach. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



