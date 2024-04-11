               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AFARAK GROUP SE PUBLISHES REMUNERATION REPORT 2023


4/11/2024 4:30:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 09:30 London, 11:30 Helsinki, 11 April 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, OMX: AFAGR)

In addition to release on 27 March 2024, Afarak publishes the Remuneration Report 2023.

Helsinki 11 April 2024

Guy Konsbruck
CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, ..

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

Attachment

  • Afarak_Remuneration Report 2023

