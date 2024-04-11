EQS-News: GESCO SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

GESCO SE: Publication of consolidated financial statements & outlook for 2024

11.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Positive outlook for 2024:



- Sales: € 570 - 590 million (2023: € 561 million)



- Group net earnings (after minority interest) of € 26 - 28 million (2023: € 20.9 million) Share buyback programme launched Prime Standard-listed GESCO SE, an industrial group of medium-sized market and technology leaders, published its 2023 Annual Report today, confirming the preliminary figures reported on 20 March 2024. Overall, GESCO closed financial year 2023 with sales of € 560.7 million and operating EBIT of € 35.9 million. This is accompanied by Group net earnings after minority interest of € 25.6 million before non-cash impairment losses on two subsidiaries totalling € 5.1 million. Due to this solid result, the management of GESCO SE has decided to let the Company's shareholders participate in the business results through both a dividend and a share buyback. A dividend of € 0.40 per share will be proposed to the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The share buyback programme announced on 28 March 2024 also starts today. As part of this programme, up to 500,000 shares in the Company will be bought back at a purchase price of EUR 17.80. The public buyback offer thus corresponds to up to 4.61% of the statutory share capital and has a volume of up to € 8.9 million. After consulting with a large number of investors, we are convinced that this combination of share buyback and dividend fulfils the wishes of the majority of our shareholders. For the current financial year, the Executive Board expects an increase in sales to € 570 - 590 million (2023: € 561 million) and consolidated net earnings (after minority interests) of € 26 - 28 million (2023: € 20.9 million). The full 2023 annual report is available at . The annual accounts press conference can be followed live on the GESCO website from 11:00 a.m. today, 11 April 2024. A video recording of the annual accounts press conference will be available on the GESCO website at .

Key figures

GESCO Group (IFRS)

2023



2022

Sales T€ 560,724 582,273 EBITDA T€ 59,010 67,738 EBIT T€ 35,866 49,433 Earnings before taxes (EBT) T€ 32,361 49,459 Group earnings after minorities T€ 20,885 33,824 Earnings per share € 1.93 3.12 Balance sheet total1) T€ 468,962 473,913 Equity1) T€ 277,654 274,706 Equity ratio1) % 59.2 58.0 Employees1) Number 1,899 1,841 Dividend per share2) € 0.40 1.00 1) As at the balance sheet date

2) Dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2024

About GESCO: GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process technology, resource technology, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.

Contact: Peter Alex

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18

Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49

E-mail: ...

Internet:

