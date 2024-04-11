|
EQS-News: GESCO SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
GESCO SE: Publication of consolidated financial statements & outlook for 2024
11.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Positive outlook for 2024:
- Sales: € 570 - 590 million (2023: € 561 million)
- Group net earnings (after minority interest) of € 26 - 28 million (2023: € 20.9 million) Share buyback programme launched
Prime Standard-listed GESCO SE, an industrial group of medium-sized market and technology leaders, published its 2023 Annual Report today, confirming the preliminary figures reported on 20 March 2024.
Overall, GESCO closed financial year 2023 with sales of € 560.7 million and operating EBIT of € 35.9 million. This is accompanied by Group net earnings after minority interest of € 25.6 million before non-cash impairment losses on two subsidiaries totalling € 5.1 million.
Due to this solid result, the management of GESCO SE has decided to let the Company's shareholders participate in the business results through both a dividend and a share buyback. A dividend of € 0.40 per share will be proposed to the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The share buyback programme announced on 28 March 2024 also starts today. As part of this programme, up to 500,000 shares in the Company will be bought back at a purchase price of EUR 17.80. The public buyback offer thus corresponds to up to 4.61% of the statutory share capital and has a volume of up to € 8.9 million.
After consulting with a large number of investors, we are convinced that this combination of share buyback and dividend fulfils the wishes of the majority of our shareholders.
For the current financial year, the Executive Board expects an increase in sales to € 570 - 590 million (2023: € 561 million) and consolidated net earnings (after minority interests) of € 26 - 28 million (2023: € 20.9 million).
The full 2023 annual report is available at .
The annual accounts press conference can be followed live on the GESCO website from 11:00 a.m. today, 11 April 2024. A video recording of the annual accounts press conference will be available on the GESCO website at .
| Key figures
GESCO Group (IFRS)
|
| 2023
|
2022
|
| Sales
| T€
| 560,724
| 582,273
| EBITDA
| T€
| 59,010
| 67,738
| EBIT
| T€
| 35,866
| 49,433
| Earnings before taxes (EBT)
| T€
| 32,361
| 49,459
| Group earnings after minorities
| T€
| 20,885
| 33,824
| Earnings per share
| €
| 1.93
| 3.12
| Balance sheet total1)
| T€
| 468,962
| 473,913
| Equity1)
| T€
| 277,654
| 274,706
| Equity ratio1)
| %
| 59.2
| 58.0
| Employees1)
| Number
| 1,899
| 1,841
| Dividend per share2)
| €
| 0.40
| 1.00
1) As at the balance sheet date
2) Dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2024
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process technology, resource technology, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: ...
Internet:
11.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| GESCO SE
|
| Johannisberg 7
|
| 42103 Wuppertal
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)202 24820 18
| Fax:
| +49 (0)202 2482049
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A1K0201
| WKN:
| A1K020
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1877995
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service