Karlsberg Brauerei: Subscription period for new 2024/2029 bond starts today

Target volume: EUR 50 million, term: 5 years

Range for the annual fixed interest rate: 6.00% to 7.00% p.a. Subscription period for the new bond from 11 to presumably 25 April 2024 Homburg, 11 April 2024 – The public offer for the new corporate bond of Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH starts today via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse. The new Karlsberg corporate bond (ISIN: NO0013168005, WKN: A3825C), each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00, can be purchased via banks and online brokers on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from today until 12:00 noon CEST on 25 April 2024 (subject to an early termination or an extension of the offer period). The public offer will be made in Germany and Luxembourg. The issue is aimed at institutional investors and asset managers as well as private investors. As part of a private placement, the bonds will also be offered in Germany and Luxembourg and in certain other countries. Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch, is acting as Lead Manager in the Private Placement. The new 2024/2029 bond has a target volume of EUR 50 million and a term of five years. The annual fixed interest rate will be in the range between 6.00% and 7.00% and will be paid semi-annually in arrears. The final interest rate will be determined after the end of the offer period on the basis of the subscription orders received and published in a pricing notice. Listing is scheduled for 7 May 2024 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) in the Quotation Board segment (Open Market) and within six months after the Issue Date on the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for the early redemption of the existing corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A254UR5, WKN: A254UR) in the total nominal amount of EUR 50 million, which can be called by the company at a price of 101% since 30 September 2023 (call option). In addition, the issue includes a public exchange offer to the holders of the 2020/2025 bond, which began on Friday, 5 April 2024 and ends on 22 April 2024, 18:00 CEST. For each exchanged 2020/2025 bond, holders will receive a new 2024/2029 bond, a cash settlement amount of EUR 10.00 and accrued interest. The creditors participating in the public exchange offer will also be granted a multiple purchase option. The securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg, and notified to the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), Germany, is available for download at in the "Anleihe 2024/2029" section and at .

About Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH Tradition and innovation have characterised the development history of the Karlsberg Brauerei, which was founded in 1878 and has been owner-managed ever since. With its major brands, the family brewery offers customers and consumers in the region, nationally and internationally a large product portfolio. With BEGEISTERT, the brewery presents its well-known products, such as Karlsberg UrPils, Karlsberg Kellerbier or the alcohol-free Karlsberg Grapefruit. These not only impress consumers, but also juries at international competitions. The dynamic and young Mixery brand stands for alcoholic mixed drinks like no other brand in Germany. Bundaberg, the Australian partner brand, offers a variety of premium flavours with brewed lemonades that appeal to a young and brand-conscious target group.

Key terms on the Karlsberg bond 2024/2029 Issue volume: EUR 50 million (target volume) Exchange period: 5 to 22 April 2024, 18:00 CEST Subscription period: 11 to 25 April 2024, 12:00 CEST, early termination possible Subscription option: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, via the house bank or direct bank ISIN / WKN: NO0013168005 / A3825C Denomination: EUR 1,000.00 Interest margin: 6.00% to 7.00% p. a. Tenor: 5 years, from 7 Mai 2024 Interest payments: Semi-annually in arrears on 7 May and 7 November, for the first time on 7 November 2024 Repayment rate: 100 % Use of proceeds: Refinancing of the outstanding 2020/2025 bond (ISIN: DE000A254UR5) and general corporate financing Stock exchange segment: Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board)

Nordic ABM, Oslo Stock Exchange Lead Manager: Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch



Petra Huffer

Karlsbergstr. 62

D-66424 Homburg

T: +49 (0)6841 105-414

Financial and business press

Dariusch Manssuri, IR AG

Mittelstraße 12-14, Haus A

D-50672 Köln

T: +49 (0)221 91 40 975

Mandatory disclosures according to § 37a HGB: Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH | Karlsbergstr. 62 | 66424 Homburg | Geschäftsführung: Markus Meyer | Amtsgericht Saarbrücken HRB17866

Disclaimer This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg or any other jurisdiction and shall not be construed as such, in particular if such offer or solicitation is prohibited or unauthorised, and does not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in partial debentures of the 2024/2029 bond of Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH are requested to inform themselves about such restrictions and to comply with them. An investment decision regarding the partial debentures of the 2024/2029 bond of Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH may only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Market Authority (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier - CSSF) on 3 April 2024, which is available at and is published. Approval by the CSSF should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities. The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in particular not in the United States, to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is required by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of certain countries, in particular the United States. Bonds of Karlsberg Brauerei GmbH will not be publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



