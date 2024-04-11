EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

ELARIS AG continues to expand its product range and launches ELARIS JAO during the third quarter

11.04.2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release



ELARIS AG continues to expand its product range and launches ELARIS JAO during the third quarter

Micro SUV for under EUR 25,000 State-of-the-art digital equipment included Bad Dürkheim, 11 April 2024 – ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17), an innovative e-mobility company, is further expanding its product portfolio in line with its strategy with the market launch of the ELARIS JAO. The ELARIS JAO is expected to be available in Germany during the third quarter and can be pre-ordered in the coming weeks. The electric micro-SUV with five seats and five doors is produced for ELARIS by the Chinese Dayun Group. The company is diversified in terms of automotive production and, with a total of around 35,000 employees, manufactures heavy and light trucks, motorbikes and electric motors in addition to cars. Dayun's JAOs are manufactured with high precision and in accordance with European safety standards on a fully automated assembly line. The combined range of the JAO is 215 kilometres, with a range of up to 300 kilometres in the city. The vehicle is characterised by high digital standards and can be locked and unlocked using the ELARIS app on a smartphone, for example. Fully automated parking and unparking is also possible from outside the vehicle using the app. Sustainable elements were taken into account in the interior design, e.g. by installing seat covers made from vegan leather. With a planned sales price of less than EUR 25,000, ELARIS is offering an affordable and modern small car model with the JAO. Lars Stevenson, CEO and Founder of ELARIS AG: "The ELARIS JAO is characterised by its high-quality design, its fully digital equipment and its highly affordable price. With our JAO, we are closing a gap in the market. The JAO is an affordable electric car that gives broad sections of the population access to electromobility. We are thus making an important contribution to the expansion of e-mobility in Germany."



Press Contact and Investor Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 556

...

11.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ELARIS AG Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1 67098 Bad Dürkheim Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3 WKN: A37FT1, A2QDEZ Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access) EQS News ID: 1877863



End of News EQS News Service